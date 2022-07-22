Starting today, Xbox console players can join Discord audio chats and connect, allowing console users to use an Xbox mobile app to start a voice chat.

Go to Guide, Parties and Chats, and then “Try Discord Voice on Xbox” to access the integrated functionality. The Xbox and Discord accounts will be connected via a QR code, making it simple to use them while playing.

Users of the Discord app for Xbox will be able to audio chat with anyone, even those using a desktop computer or a mobile device. Players that use Discord on Xbox can change the sound settings, switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat, and see who is speaking and who is on the call.

Only a small number of Xbox Insider members will have access to the exciting new update, but in the coming weeks, the pool will be enlarged to accommodate more gamers.