The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 revealed exciting games and news about ‘Starfield’, ‘Overwatch 2’ and ‘Diablo IV’. The event was focused on announcing upcoming games releasing within the next 12 months.

Some of the upcoming anticipated games announced by Xbox at the event were:

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The most awaited sequel of Hollow Knight, Silksong is expected to arrive on day one of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. While the release date hasn’t been announced yet, the trailer displays beautiful artwork and display.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 will finally be free to play for gamers with an early access to the game on the October 4th. The game features hero Junker Queen. Blizzard is expected to reveal more details in the upcoming event on June 16.

Starfield

Gamers have a glimpse of the upcoming character creation and ship-building capabilities in Starfield by Bethesda. The game was being developed since 2018 creating anticipation around the space exploration role-playing theme. Watch the trailer of the game here.

Persona Series

In partnership with Altus, Xbox is bringing Persona 3 portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal to Xbox consoles and PC. Persona 5 Royal will arrive first on October 21st, 2022.

Diablo IV

Diablo is coming to Xbox and PC next year, after Blizzard showcased its couch co-op capability. The fifth and final class of the game was also revealed at the game, Necromancer.

Fozer Motorsport

The next Forza Motorsport is expected to come with several upgrades, and a ‘new level of realism’. Powered by Xbox Series X’s ray-tracing capabilities, the game has added features like temperature and day changes, tire and fuel management, in-depth car-building, etc.

Microsoft Flight Stimulator: 40th Anniversary

The Microsoft Flight Stimulator makes Halo’s Infinite’s Pelican flyable in-game. With partnership with Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, more details are expected to follow regarding news of the game.

Minecraft Legends

A new action-strategy spinoff is releasing to ‘unite the overworld’. The trailer of Minecraft revealed characters fending off enemies on horseback and commanding teams on their own.

Elder Scrolls Online

The game will let players defend the area’s population of Bretons from the Ascendant Order in the isles of Systres Archipelago. Get a sneak peak of the Elder Scrolls here.

Sea of Thieves: Season 7

The new season 7 of the game, titled ‘Captains of Adventure’ will soon be available on July 21st. In the new game, players can buy, name and customize ships.