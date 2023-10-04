Elon Musk has hinted at introducing video game streaming and live shopping features to social media platform X (Twitter).

Sharing a post on X recently, Elon Musk gave a glimpse of a video game streaming system.

A company employee also posted a video explaining that users who pay a monthly fee will be able to livestream the games.

Users will be able to connect their accounts to the Open Broadcaster software through X Media Studio, the employee said.

The feature will apparently also support viewer comments on streams.

Similarly, the company has also started testing live shopping features on X.

For this purpose, the company has partnered with the famous model Paris Hilton.

It is not yet clear how X’s live shopping features will play out.

These new features are part of Elon Musk’s efforts to turn X into a super app.

Elon Musk has long envisioned making X more like WeChat and other such super apps and has been working on making payments and other changes to the social media platform to that end.

In a tweet in October 2022, he said that buying Twitter would speed up the process of creating an Everything app called X.

Keep in mind that Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and since then has changed a lot in the social media network.

They have fired 80 percent of the company’s employees and its revenue has also seen a significant decline.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, he called the free Blue Tick program corrupt and made account verification subject to a monthly fee.

Similarly, a few months ago, they changed the name of Twitter to X, which is the biggest change so far.