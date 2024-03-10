Long videos posted on social media platform X (Twitter’s new name) will soon be available to watch on smart televisions (TVs).

According to a report, X is launching a TV app to compete with YouTube.

The app will work with certain companies’ TV models, making it possible to watch long videos posted on X directly on the television.

Elon Musk also confirmed this while replying to an X post.

The report said that this TV app will be similar in look to YouTube and through this Elon Musk wants to compete with YouTube.

However, details about this app have not been released by X at present.

It should be noted that users paying a monthly fee of X can post 2 hours long videos on this platform.

Elon Musk wants to turn X into a video-first platform to increase the company’s ad revenue.

Earlier in October 2023, X started rolling out video and audio calling features which are now available to all users.

These new changes are part of Elon Musk’s efforts to make Twitter a super app.

Elon Musk has been saying for a long time that he wants to make Twitter an app where every kind of service is available to the user.