Sydney: The world’s largest crater caused by a meteorite has been discovered in a rural area of the Australian state of New South Wales. This crater is said to be twice as powerful as the meteorite that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. According to the research published in the Technophysics Journal, the diameter of this crater found in Danny Lecoyne, New South Wales is up to 520 kilometers. Experts say that this crater is three times larger than the Chicxulub crater in Mexico. The Chicxulub Crater was created by a meteorite that fell on Earth 65 million years ago, which caused the extinction of all dinosaurs. It can also be caused by the death of a large number of living organisms. According to research, this crater was formed during the end of the Odovian extinction period, 443.8 million to 445.2 million years ago. During this event, 85% of life on Earth was lost. According to the co-author of the study, Dr. Andrew Glickson, this crater may be from the Cambrian period, about 514 million years ago. In the long history of the Earth, large meteorites have come and collided with it many times, among the craters formed in Australia. There are at least 28 confirmed and 43 probable craters.

