The complete siege of Gaza’s two million citizens, without electricity, food, water, and gas, we are fighting human animals and we act accordingly, brags Israel’s Defense Minister.

Bombing a civilian population is a war crime. Benjamin Netanyahu’s unfeeling face when US Secretary of State Blinken stood next to him and declared that it was vitally important that Israel respect international humanitarian law, is what distinguishes us from terrorist organizations, Blinken said.

These awful scenes of massacre did not burst forth automatically. They happened in the background of an unstoppable growth in tension over recent months or arguably decades: in early 2023, there was sustained escalation in state violence against Palestinians, with 200 killed in the West Bank alone.

There was enormous anger at military attacks against the celebrated Al-Aqsa Mosque, and hundreds of attacks against Palestinian farmers by militant settlers, directed by a faction of extremists committed to the elimination of the Palestinians as a nation.

All this guaranteed the growing certainty of a hotheaded response from the Palestinian side. Statements in recent days from the GCC, Saudi Arabia, and the Arab world held Israel’s authorities responsible for creating this situation by depriving Palestinian people of their legitimate rights and systematic provocations against their holy sites.

Western leaders privately scornful of Netanyahu’s blanket embrace of the extreme right however went to back Israel’s absolute right to defend itself, offering a blank slate of liberty for whatever acts of collective punishment Israel lets loose, including a ground invasion.

This unnecessary Western lenience has contributed to bringing us to where we are today: offering Israel infinite military support to maintain the occupation, ignoring decades of human rights abuses and war crimes, and diplomatic language that portrayed Palestinian lives as unessential.

This provided perfect diplomatic cover for 70 years of ruthless occupation, and pitiless gulping of Palestinian territories. Militant West Bank settlers this year embarked on an unmatched drive to dehumanize and dislocate Arab farmers, with a valued 140 sq. km of Palestinian lands seized in recent months.

As demographics relatively favor Palestinian population growth, a theocratic, radical, anti-democratic minority, who view dreams of massacre and slaughter as long-term solutions to the Palestinian question, gradually controls Israeli political power.

The pictures of death and suffering we have watched in recent days are an unpardonable calamity. Human rights must be universal, revered, and unqualified. There have been many Palestinian and Israeli deaths, and Palestinians are already excessively bearing the impact of thousands more fatalities, with tens of thousands of others bereaved and rendered homeless.

Netanyahu’s oratory about eradicating Hamas is gibberish, given that Israeli violence drives more marginalized youths toward armed groups. Young boys in Gaza will witness mothers and siblings being slaughtered and will grow up consumed by hatred, desiring to destroy those they blame for their plight.

For instance, with illegal West Bank settlement activity, the thick network of settlements built around Gaza was to constrain and suppress the Palestinian population.

Following the murder of Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish extremist, Netanyahu’s arrival as prime minister in 1996, came to represent a rejection by the Israeli public of Oslo’s aspirations for a just peace. October 2023 marks another decisive turning point when Netanyahu’s assertion that Israelis could enjoy permanent peace without peacemaking proved as a lie.

If Israelis desire to spare their progeny, future repeats of the chaos, disaster, and bloodshed of current days, they should force their leaders to hold the principles of “land for peace” preserved in the Oslo Accords and Arab Peace Initiative.

These merciless acts of retribution playing out before the shocked eyes of the world are the definite guarantor for the future generations of slaughter, genocide, and annihilation yet to come.