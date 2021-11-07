ISLAMABA: World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) will be marked across the globe including Pakistan on November 10, to raise awareness of the benefits of science worldwide.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) works with people, government agencies and organizations to promote the WSDPD each year. The WSDPD celebrations included open days to highlight science’s important role in peace and development.

Classroom discussions to emphasize how science and technology affect daily life. Distributing the WSDPD posters throughout tertiary institutions, school campuses, and public venues.

Arranged science museum visits to commemorate the day.

Visits to local schools on careers in science or scientific presentations.

Some governments have, in the past, used World Science Day to publicly affirm their commitment to increased support for scientific initiatives that help society, as well as launch new science policy programs together with scientific institutions, civil society, universities and schools.