After the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, international forces mobilized for a ceasefire.

According to the Arab News Agency, Israel continues to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon, which caused terrible destruction in residential areas. In response, Hezbollah also launched airstrikes.

World powers have come to grips with the growing tension and spread of war in the Middle East. America and France proposed a 21-day ceasefire.

The proposal was supported by the European Union, Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany and Japan, along with Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar.

The international forces are currently discussing the 21-day ceasefire proposal between the US and France between Israel and Lebanon and a decision is likely to be made in a few hours.

It should be remembered that about 50 fighters were killed and more than 3,000 were injured in explosions in pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon.

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad was blamed for the explosions in the pagers and walkie-talkies, but the Zionist state has neither denied nor confirmed it. Israel also targeted Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon in direct airstrikes, in which key commanders such as Ibrahim Aqeel were also martyred.