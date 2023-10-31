As Israel persists in its goal of eradicating Gaza, the international world, in especially the UN, OIC, and Arab League, has shown an astonishing lack of ability to put an end to the carnage.

Since hostilities began on October 7, Israel has killed nearly 8,000 Palestinians, many of them children, while these international organisations express their anger.

Nobody on the international scene seems to have the guts to criticise Tel Aviv for its savage aggression against Palestinian citizens, especially because the US and other Western nations are protecting it from all criticism. Using its veto power, the US has blocked requests for a ceasefire in the Security Council and voted against a resolution proposed by Jordan in the General Assembly that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire inside the hallowed halls of the UN. Leaders and diplomats from Israel have publicly shown their contempt for the UN in the interim.

More obvious is the paralysis with relation to the Arab/Islamic world. The Arab League and OIC are hardly heard at all, with the exception of a few voices (Iran, Qatar, Turkiye) that have vehemently called for an end to the carnage in Gaza. Remember the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, in which all the states that backed Israel were targeted by Arab petroleum producers using the “oil weapon.” As many Western powers understood there were expenses associated with unquestioningly supporting Israel, oil prices skyrocketed. Can we still support Gaza’s defenceless citizens by considering such an economic boycott?

The majority of Arab regimes are backed by the West militarily and economically, therefore such a proposal would not be approved. Furthermore, Muslim nations that have diplomatic links to Tel Aviv haven’t even thought of cutting them off until the Gaza murder ends.

Human sensitivity is subordinated to ruthless realpolitik when it comes to the elites of the West and the East. Nonetheless, the catastrophe in Gaza is viewed by a great number of ordinary people worldwide as an absolute humanitarian catastrophe, and Israel is unquestionably at fault for the widespread killing of innocent Palestinians.

Thousands upon thousands of people have protested against Israel’s brutal military campaign in Europe and North America. This is true even though a number of these so-called “democratic” regimes have threatened to sue pro-Palestine activists, and there have also been reports of witch hunts targeting pro-Palestine activists.

However, the courage of the average citizen to march for justice for Palestine and to call for an end to the killing must be applauded, while the world elite’s disgraceful silence on the atrocity in Gaza is only deserving of criticism.

As Israel pours hell onto the Palestinians, it’s business as usual for many Arab states and Islamic nations. Since India has been oppressing the Kashmiris in the occupied region for decades, there has been a comparable lack of concern.