The international community including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, France and Canada condemned the Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza and demanded to stop the brutal war crimes.

The bombing of a hospital in Gaza has alarmed the UN secretary-general, who warned Israel that hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law.

On the other hand, the head of the European Union also described the targeting of civilian infrastructures, especially hospitals, in Gaza as a violation of international law.

The head of the Arab League condemned the Israeli bombing of the hospital in Gaza, saying who deliberately bombed the hospital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the Israeli attack on the hospital, saying that the attack on the hospital is the worst example of violation of basic human values.

He said that he invites all humanity to take action to stop the cruelty in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared the attack on the hospital in Gaza illegal and illegal.

Israel’s bombing of Gaza Hospital, more than 800 Palestinian martyrs

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza, saying that no justification can be presented for the attack on the hospital and civilians.

He said that all attention should be focused on this and the humanitarian aid route to Gaza should be opened immediately.

On the Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said that the attack on the hospital in Gaza is devastating and a waste of human lives. The safety of civilians should be the first priority.

James Cleverly said that the British government has a clear position in this regard, Britain will work together with the allies to find out the facts related to the attack.

In his statement on the martyrdom of innocent Palestinians in the Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza, the Iranian president said that only Israel will extinguish the flames of the US-Israeli bombs.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt have also condemned the Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza.

On the other hand, Israel refused to accept responsibility for the attack on the hospital due to the displeasure and pressure of the international community.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu claimed regarding the attack on the hospital in Gaza that the hospital in Gaza was a rocket factory of Islamic Jihad instead of the Israeli bombardment, but the international media dismissed the Israeli Prime Minister’s claim as false.