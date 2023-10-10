This match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

In the eighth match of the ICC ODI World Cup, the Sri Lankan batsmen charged the Pakistani bowlers and piled up the runs, giving the green shirts a target of 345 runs to win.

Sri Lanka scored 344 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs, Kaushal Mendes scored 122 runs and Samara Wickrama scored 108 runs.

This is the highest score by any team against Pakistan in a World Cup match, the previous highest score against Pakistan in a World Cup was 336 runs scored by India in 2019.

On behalf of Pakistan, Hassan Ali dismissed 4 players.

Lincoln captain Dasan Shanaka invited captain Babar Azam to the field.

A change has been made in the national team today, Abdullah Shafiq has been included in the team in place of opener Fakhar Zaman.

A change has been made in the national team today, Abdullah Shafiq has been included in the team in place of opener Fakhar Zaman.

Sri Lanka’s innings

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted first against Pakistan, did not have a good start to the innings. Kushal Perera was caught out by Hasan Ali for a total score of just 5.

Pathum Nissanka and Kaushal Mendis shared a partnership of 102 runs for the second wicket, but then Nissanka returned to the pavilion after scoring 51 runs.

After the fall of 2 wickets, Kaushal Mendis and Samara Wickrama charged the batsmen against the Pakistani bowlers put on attractive shorts all around the ground, and batted aggressively.

Meanwhile, Mendes also scored the fastest World Cup century from Sri Lanka, he completed 100 runs in 65 balls.

Mendes and Samara Wickrama put on a 111-run partnership before Mendes was dismissed for 122 off 77 balls, while newcomer Charith Asalanka returned to the pavilion on one run.

Apart from this, De Silva scored 25 runs, while Samara Wickrama, on the other hand, also scored her first century of ODI career. She played an innings of 108 runs off 89 balls.

It should be noted that this is the second match of both teams in this event. In this mega event, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their first match while South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs.