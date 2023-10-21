In the ICC World Cup, Pakistan’s young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, following in the footsteps of his father-in-law and former captain Shahid Afridi, equaled his own record.

On Friday, Australia piled up a mountain of runs against Pakistan in the World Cup match, with the Kangaroos batting at the invitation of Babar Azam and scoring 367 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

On behalf of Australia, David Warner scored 163 and Mitchell Marsh scored 121 runs.

Pakistan’s bowlers staged a comeback as Australia’s top order was dismissed, a total that at one point looked set to reach 400 stalled at 367 as wickets continued to fall.

On behalf of Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi dismissed 5 players by giving 54 runs in 10 overs.

Shaheen Afridi has become the second Pakistan bowler to take 5 wickets twice in the World Cup tournament. Earlier, Shahid Afridi has taken 5 wickets twice for Pakistan in the World Cup.

Before the match against Australia, Shaheen had taken 6 wickets against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup, while Shahid Afridi had taken 5 wickets twice in the 2011 QR World Cup.

It should be noted that Shaheen Shah and former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi got married this year.