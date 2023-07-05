Before the participation of the national team in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled in India, the Pakistan security delegation will visit India.

According to reports, citing an official source from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Communication, the government will send a security delegation to India after the election of the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Will review the venues where Pakistan have to play their matches.

It is expected that the delegation will visit Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The report said that the official said that Pakistan government clearance is required regarding the team’s visit to India and match venues, other matters including participation in mega events are subject to government clearance.

The Pakistani security delegation will hold talks with senior Indian officials and review the security arrangements for players, officials, fans and media, after which the decision to send the team will be taken after informing the board and authorities.

If the delegation has any concerns, PCB will share the report with ICC and BCCI.

Earlier, at the end of last month, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahra Baloch said that they are reviewing all aspects regarding the participation of the Pakistani team for the World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.