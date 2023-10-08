This match is being played in Chennai where rain is forecast today.

In the fifth match of the World Cup, the Australian team was bowled out for 199 runs against India, the Kangaroos gave India a target of 200 runs to win.

In the match being played in Chennai, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first against India.

Australia batted slowly in the entire match against India, the Australian batsmen could not play openly in front of the Indian bowlers. The entire Kangaroos team was all out for 199 runs in the last over.

On behalf of the Kangaroos, Steve Smith scored 46 and David Warner scored 41 runs.

Speaking on the occasion of the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that the conditions here are looking favorable for the bowlers.

Australian captain Pete Cummins said that our team is balanced, we are fresh and in a good position, and the players have enough time for preparations before the match.