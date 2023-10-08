India easily defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the fifth match of the World Cup thanks to the responsible batting of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Indian batsmen chased down Australia’s 200-run target in the 42nd over, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul taking charge after 3 wickets for 2 runs.

Virat Kohli scored 85 and KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 97 to lead the team to victory.

In the match played in Chennai, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

Australia batted slowly in the entire match against India, the Australian batsmen could not play openly in front of the Indian bowlers. The entire Kangaroos team was all out for 199 runs in the last over.

On behalf of the Kangaroos, Steve Smith scored 46 and David Warner scored 41 runs.

Speaking on the occasion of the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that the conditions here are looking favorable for the bowlers.

Australian captain Pete Cummins said that our team is balanced, we are fresh and in a good position, and the players have got enough time for preparations before the match.

Australia’s innings

Australia’s innings did not start well against India, with opener Mitchell Marsh getting out for a wicket off Bumrah at a total score of just 5.

For the second wicket, David Warner and Steve Smith made a partnership of 69 runs, but they also did not help the team to score big. Warner 41 and Smith left the team after scoring 46 runs.

The Australian team could not play openly in front of the Indian bowlers during the entire innings and batted slowly in the match, during which their wickets continued to fall one after the other.

Mitchell Starc scored 28 runs, Marence Labushin scored 27 runs while Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell scored 15 runs and 15 runs respectively.

Also Cameron Greene 8 and Adam Zampa 6 runs while Alex Carey was dismissed for 0, the entire Australian team was bowled out in 49.3 overs.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 2 wickets each.

Allah Mohammad Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Hardik Pandya got one wicket each