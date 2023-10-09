The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Zainab Abbas has left India.

According to the ICC spokesperson, Zainab Abbas has left India due to ‘personal reasons’, so it is not right to deport her.

Earlier, sources close to the presenter said that Zainab had reached Dubai from India.

According to close sources, Zainab was under a lot of pressure in India due to which she left India as a precautionary measure, Zainab took this step on the advice of broadcasters and family.

Some media reports are claiming that Zainab Abbas has been deported from India.

It should be noted that a baseless propaganda campaign was launched in India against Zainab Abbas, who was included in the World Cup presenters panel, the Indian lawyer had alleged that Zainab had written messages against Hinduism and India on social media.

The Indian lawyer attributed the social media comments to Zainab Abbas and called them her comments.

The lawyer submitted an application to the Cybercrime Police against Zainab, stating that Zainab’s alleged comments were anti-India and the FIR should be quashed.