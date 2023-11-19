A man wearing a shirt in support of Palestine entered the ground during the World Cup final between India and Australia.

The final of the Cricket World Cup between India and Australia is being played at the Narindar Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Australia has won the toss and invited India to bat first.

At one point during India’s batting, the match had to be stopped for a while when a young man wearing a ‘Free Palestine’ shirt entered the ground and reached Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

The ground management immediately mobilized and caught the person concerned and took him out of the ground.

It should be noted that there has been a series of protests against Israeli brutality in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories for the past 42 days, and the demonstrators are demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.