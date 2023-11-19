India is batting against Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup final.

The final of the World Cup is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Australian captain Pete Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl. This stadium has a capacity of 132,000 spectators.

The stadium has a large number of Indian fans, including many celebrities.

It should be noted that the Indian team that reached the final of this World Cup is still unbeaten, the Indian team defeated all 9 teams in the first stage and then New Zealand in the semi-final, while Australia lost the first two matches and won the next one. Won eight matches.

Prize money

For the current World Cup, ICC has announced a total prize money of one crore dollars.

A prize money of 4 million dollars has been announced for the winning team while the losing team will get 2 million dollars.