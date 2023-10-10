This World Cup match is being played at the Dharamshala Stadium in India

In the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh’s batting continues in pursuit of England’s target of 365 runs.

In the match being played at the Dharamshala Stadium in India, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to field.

England’s innings

David Milan and Jonny Bairstow opened for England and gave the team a good start and proved to be the rock of runs in front of the Bangladesh bowling, but the opening partnership collapsed after conceding 115 runs to the team.

Jonny Bairstow played a brilliant innings of 52 runs with the help of 8 fours off 59 balls and became a victim of Bangladeshi captain Shakib Al Hasan. With the help of 5 sixes, Mehidi Hasan fell victim to 140 runs, after which captain Jos Buttler also got out by scoring 20 runs and Jurot 82 runs.

It should be noted that for today’s match, one change has been seen in both the teams, Moeen Ali has been seated in the English team, while in the Bangladesh team, Mohammad Allah has been rested, and Mehdi Hasan has been included in Kottim.

Players have to be careful while fielding: England captain

Yesterday, English captain Jos Buttler expressed concern about the bad outfield in the Dharamsala stadium and said that the players have to be careful while fielding. If you are playing for the country then you cannot be careful.

It should be noted that in the first match played in Dharamshala, the players of Afghanistan and Bangladesh faced difficulties, due to the outfield, the players narrowly avoided serious injuries.