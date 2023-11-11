In the 44th match of the World Cup, England has won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan.

This match between the two teams is being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion of the toss, Pakistan team captain Babar Azam said that the intention was to bat first after winning the toss, there was a change in the team, Shadab Khan has been replaced by Hasan Ali.

On the other hand, English captain Jos Buttler said that the wicket is good for batting, and he will try to score as much as possible.

This is the last match of both the teams in the first phase of the World Cup, both Pakistan and England have played eight matches so far, Pakistan has won 4 of their matches and England has won 2 of their matches.

Pakistan is fifth and England is seventh on the points table.

Pakistan scenario now:

If England scores 50, chase in 2 overs.

100, chase in 2.5 overs.

200, Chase in 4.3 overs.

300, chase in 6.1 overs.