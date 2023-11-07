Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews was dismissed without playing a ball for the first time in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

For the first time in the history of international cricket, a batsman was given out on the appeal of the opposing team after a timeout.

According to the report of the cricket website ESPNcricinfo, Angelo Mathews came to the field with a broken helmet, after which the Lincoln cricketer tried to convince the field umpire in the match, but he did not allow it.

The players, including Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, appealed for a time-out, and the umpire dismissed Angelo Mathews on the basis of the time-out.

World Cup: Sri Lanka’s batting continues against Bangladesh

According to ICC rules, any player has to face the ball within 2 minutes after a batsman is out or leaves the crease, meaning any player has to face the ball within 2 minutes of the fall of the wicket, but Mathews did so. The umpire declared him out.

Mathews is thus the first player to be ruled out due to a timeout.

Angelo Mathews was furious after the umpire called time-out and stormed off the pitch, throwing down his helmet while venting his anger with teammates on his way to the dressing room.