India is going to host the world’s biggest festival of cricket, the World Cup, from October 5. The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet announced the final names for the event.

The last date for submission of 15 names by ICC is September 28, 2023. The team names are expected to be announced in the next few days.

On the other hand, there are reports that the national team squad will consist of 30 to 32 people.

According to ICC rules, he will be required to bear the expenses of 23 persons, while the expenses of the remaining persons will be borne by the PCB.

What should Pakistan’s squad be for the World Cup? Shahid Afridi has chosen his names

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson, 15 players will travel with the team along with three additional players, but only 15 names will be considered while selecting the team.

Three additional players will not be available for selection, however, in the event of an injury, the ICC Technical Committee may allow any of these names to be included in the squad.

According to the PCB spokesperson, three additional players can practice with the national team, but they will stay in the hotel on the day of the match and will not be allowed access to the dressing room.