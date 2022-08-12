DOHA: As they began the 100-day countdown to the tournament, FIFA and the organisers in Qatar calculated the cost of moving the World Cup’s start date up by one day.

The governing body of football and the affluent Gulf state both pledged assistance for fans, sponsors, and broadcasters affected by the move, which was revealed late Thursday, although they did not provide any information.

As the conservative host nation battles criticism of its record on human rights and fan anxiety regarding what to assume when they arrive, the sudden decision to move Qatar’s match against Ecuador forward by 24 hours in in order to make it the gala opening game has only exacerbated the public relations issues.

Or less three months remain till the beginning. This was a complete surprise. On the basis of anonymity, a World Cup broadcaster executive stated, It is not crucial, but it is a hassle.

The ceremonial opening ceremony and the game between Qatar and the other nations were to be held as “stand-alone” events, according to FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino.

In a statement, FIFA claimed that the modification “ensures the preservation of a long-standing tradition of marking the commencement of the World Cup with an opening session on the eve of the first game involving either as the hosts or the defending champions.”