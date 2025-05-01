An international standard clinical trials unit is being set up at the National Institute of Cardiology (NICVD) in Karachi.

According to the details, this unit will not only promote research activities but will also be helpful in obtaining foreign funding. This unit will be set up on the upper floor of the hospital, which will be completed in accordance with the principles set by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

These views were expressed by Professor Tahir Sagheer, Executive Director of the National Institute of Cardiology, while talking to Express News. He said that a clinical trials unit will be set up on the upper floor of the old OPD building of the NICVD in Karachi, where research can be done according to international standards. In the past, children had to get treatment from neighboring countries for the treatment of heart diseases, which was a big problem financially. Through this research unit, work will be done on improving the quality of treatment and new research.

He said that this project will be completed on the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model with the cooperation of civil society. This unit will be developed by a private company and handed over to us in which our role will be monitoring, while a conference hall and library will also be built here along with the clinical trials unit.

He said that a new OPD is being built in the hospital which will be functional by October or November this year, the entrance of which will be outside the hospital to reduce the pressure on the hospital. The new OPD is estimated to cost 1.2 billion rupees.

Professor Tahir Sagheer said that along with the clinical trials unit, the new OPD and the expansion of the emergency are also being completed on the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model with the cooperation of civil society. The first phase of the pediatric block in NICVD will be partially functional by November this year. In this phase, special emergency, ward and ICU facilities for children will be provided. Meanwhile, the institution’s new OPD will also become functional, while the emergency ward will be expanded in place of the old OPD.

He said that despite the federal government’s reduced budget due to tensions with India, the Sindh government has allocated Rs 2.5 billion for the pediatric block. With this amount, two underground and two floors of the pediatric block under construction in the hospital will be completed, which will have an emergency ward, a ward and an ICU exclusively for children.

He added that currently there is only one ward for children where three children are forced to lie on one bed. The cath lab and surgery are also being shared with adult patients, where only two operation theaters are available for children.

He expressed hope that positive changes will start to be seen in NICVD in the early months of 2026 due to these projects.