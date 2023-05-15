The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is preparing for a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday from 1pm to 2pm in response to protests against the judiciary for providing “blanket relief” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Despite Section 144 still being in force in the federal capital, protesters, including members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and their sympathisers, have already entered the Red Zone.

The leader of PDM, a coalition of 13 political parties that forms the government in Pakistan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, declared on Friday that he will hold a sit-in outside the Supreme Court to protest Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for aiding Khan.