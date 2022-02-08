ISLAMABAD: The government is set to build a dedicated double-track corridor from Karachi Port to a new rail-to-logistics terminal in Pipri Marshalling Yard to tackle port congestion.

Sources told that around 10,000 containers were parked at Karachi Port, which was a cause of severe congestion.

The matter was referred to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) but no response came. Furthermore, the matter of lack of storage space at the West Wharf was still pending resolution.

The Ministry of Railways, in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics, sought its support for executing the plan of building a double-track corridor.

It was pointed out that a rail logistics study, carried out with the assistance of the World Bank, had recommended the development of a dedicated double-track corridor from Karachi Port to a new rail-to-logistics terminal in Pipri Marshalling Yard.

Pakistan Railways has completed the feasibility study and it will serve as the Extended Gate Facility for Karachi.

The Gate Facility will be built under the public-private partnership model and a policy in this regard will be implemented in consultation with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Container Operator and Customs, FBR will be required on an immediate basis for the successful execution of the project to achieve the intended objectives.

In the cabinet committee meeting, the Ministry of Railways sought pieces of land in the East Wharf and West Wharf for container stacking and loading at Karachi Port container terminals.

It requested Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to give assurance that railways would be provided the first right of refusal for taking containers to the intended destination.

The cabinet body was informed that thousands of containers were parked at Karachi Port, which was a cause of severe congestion.

The committee considered a summary titled “KPT Pipri Dedicated Freight Corridor”, submitted by the Ministry of Railways.

It decided that KPT would facilitate the Ministry of Railways in the development of terminals for container stacking and loading at the port, including the provision of land in the East Wharf and West Wharf.

It was agreed when Pipri’s bonded warehouse was completed, all containerized cargo would be transported from Karachi Port to the Pipri warehouse for customs clearance.