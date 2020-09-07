Won,t demolish illegal dwellings until occupants get alternative places: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that the Sindh government will not knock down illegal dwellings along Karachi’s drains until their occupants are provided with alternative places to reside.Addressing a rally of party workers at KDA Chowrangi, he said the government will clean stormwater drains but won’t render people living in illegal structures around nullahs homeless and stressed the need for taking care of the affectees of the anti-encroachment drive.Mr. Bhutto-Zardari was of the view that the Green Line project played havoc with the city’s drainage system, emphasising that the megacity’s drainage system will have to be fixed. He said people suffered a lot due to unprecedented showers in the metropolis.Urging party workers to rally behind him like they used to support slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, he said the PPP administration in Sindh will snatch the NFC award and other rights from the Centre with their support.Prime Minister Khan had on Saturday evening announced a ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s chronic issues and meet its developmental requirements.Briefing media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, he said thefederal government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people of Karachi over the past many years and the PTI government has decided to resolve all perennial issues of the metropolis.INP/AJ