Sharjah: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the match played in Sharjah, Bangladesh won the toss and scored 119 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In pursuit of the target, the Scotland team scored 103 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Scotland’s Sarah Brace remained unbeaten with 49 runs while captain Catherine Brace and Elsa Lister were dismissed with 11 and 11 runs respectively.

Apart from the above mentioned three batsmen, none of the players from Scotland could enter into double figures, Ritu Muni took 2 wickets from Bangladesh side.