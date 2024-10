Sharjah: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the fifth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the match played in Sharjah, Australia achieved the target of 94 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 14.2 overs. Earlier, the Sri Lankan team won the toss and batted first and scored 93 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. It should be noted that this is Sri Lanka’s second consecutive defeat in the tournament, before Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 31 runs in the first match.