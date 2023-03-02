According to a statement made on Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Bismah Maroof has stepped down as captain of the Pakistan women’s national team but will still be eligible for selection as a player.
In T20 Internationals (1.000) and One-Day Internationals (1.000), Bismah has led Pakistan in both formats and has the greatest win/loss record among all the regular players (0.843).
Pakistan’s ODI team played 34 matches and won 16, while the T20I team played 62 matches and won 27, according to a statement issued by the PCB today.
Leading the Pakistani team has been my greatest honour, Bismah wrote on Twitter.
There has been no bigger honour for me than leading the 🇵🇰 team. Now, I feel that it is the right time for a transition and chance to groom a young captain. I will always be there to assist, guide and support the team and the young captain in every way. Pakistan Zindabad!
— Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 1, 2023