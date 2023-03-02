According to a statement made on Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Bismah Maroof has stepped down as captain of the Pakistan women’s national team but will still be eligible for selection as a player.

In T20 Internationals (1.000) and One-Day Internationals (1.000), Bismah has led Pakistan in both formats and has the greatest win/loss record among all the regular players (0.843).

Pakistan’s ODI team played 34 matches and won 16, while the T20I team played 62 matches and won 27, according to a statement issued by the PCB today.

Leading the Pakistani team has been my greatest honour, Bismah wrote on Twitter.

“I believe it’s time for a change at this stage and for the opportunity to coach a new captain. She said, “I’ll be available at all times to support the squad and the inexperienced captain in any way I can.