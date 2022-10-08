Over 100 male students are heard hurling sexist epithets towards the building where female students are housed in a horrific video that has been making the rounds on the internet from Madrid, Spain.

Outrage has been expressed throughout the nation over the incident, which happened on Sunday in the Elias Ahuja Hall of Residence in Madrid.

A Spanish lawmaker posted a video showing young males making vulgar remarks to female students on Twitter. One of the men can be heard encouraging the women to “come out of their dens like rabbits,” according to the politician.

The politician wrote, “Then they will wonder why we are terrified of the street.”

The incident has been denounced by senior figures. Such sexist behaviour won’t be accepted, according to a tweet from Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain.

The fact that the protagonists are children, he noted, is especially upsetting.

The college posted on Instagram to condemn the behaviour as “inadmissible in society” and to warn that anyone responsible would face harsh punishment.

According to the Guardian, Manuel Garcia Artiga, the Ahuja Hall’s director, admitted to Cadena SER radio that he and a few others attempted to put an end to the chanting but were unsuccessful.