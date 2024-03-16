Pakistan’s senior actress Fazila Qazi says that women are insecure when they are free. If you keep yourself busy, no insecurity will develop in your mind.

Fazila Qazi recently participated in a private TV program during which the host asked her how you have so much patience and tolerance. In our society, women often become victims of insecurity, what is your advice for such women, what should they do to avoid being a victim of insecurity?

In response to the question, Fazila Qazi said that in a relationship, whether it is a man or a woman, both of them should keep in mind that we have included a person in our life as a spouse, you have done the good of that person. And having seen evil, you have decided to marry him, but if you are still insecure about that person, then the atmosphere in your home will be bad and nothing will happen.

On Fazila Qazi’s answer, the host said that a woman does not want to be a skewerer knowingly, but she becomes herself, to which Fazila Qazi replied that because she is free, you should keep yourself busy as a woman. If you don’t work, keep yourself busy with your husband and children.

The actress said that my husband did not allow me to work for 4 to 5 years of marriage. During this time, I did all the work of my children by myself. The madrasa did all their tuition. If not, get so busy at home that you don’t have time to think about anything wrong.

Talking about today’s environment, Fazila Qazi said that if a wife is sitting at home today, she has put the child aside with her mobile phone and is sitting in front of the TV, then conspiracies are prepared in the minds of such women. Yes, if such women see an incident in drama, dramas start forming in their minds, so we should consider dramas as dramas.