ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi on Thursday said that woman rights campaign would be started soon in various districts of the country.



The aim of the campaign to bring awareness among rural women about their basic rights. She said that government had played an important role in implementing on women inheritance law. She said that women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment was the top priority of the present government.

Ghazala Saifi said that government was making efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities adding that educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society.She said that government in collaboration with business community would provide technical and training assistance to women entrepreneurship.