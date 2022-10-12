RIYADH: According to Saudi Arabia, women from all over the world are now able to do the hajj and umrah without the need for a mahram (blood related) or male guardian.Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, made the statement at a press conference, bringing an end to the Kingdom’s lengthy reign.

According to the Hajj Minister, anyone with a valid visa can undertake the Hajj and Umrah and travel to any city in the nation. There is no predetermined quota for Umrah pilgrims, he continued.

Al-Rabiah claimed that steps are being done to ensure that the most Umrah pilgrims possible arrive.Without a mahram, women may perform the hajj or umrah if they are accompanied by “reliable women or secure companionship.” This is the viewpoint of the Maliki and Shafi’i scholars, according to Ahmed Saleh Halabi, advisor for Hajj and Umrah Services.

A woman is permitted to perform the Hajj and Umrah without a mahram’s companionship, according to a fatwa supervisor at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt named Abbas Shoman, who made this declaration in March, according to Halabi.

A former counsellor to the minister responsible for the Hajj, Faten Ibrahim Hussein, claims that in line with Saudi Vision 2030, travellers are provided with access to all amenities required to perform the Hajj and Umrah.

“Letting women perform Umrah without the need for a mahram eases their life because many of them live in difficult social circumstances and may not be able to locate a mahram or it may be expensive for them, even though they are willing to complete Umrah,” said Hussein.