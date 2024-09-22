Karachi: Pakistani showbiz industry’s popular actress and model Ayesha Umar and former host Shaista Lodhi have said that women should learn to stand up for themselves.

Recently, Shaista Lodhi appeared as a guest on a private TV program hosted by Ayesha Umar. Talking about women in this program, the two actresses said that in our society, most of the women feel so helpless that they blame their husbands for their condition.

Talking about her mother, Shaista Lodhi said that till today my mother blames my father for every problem, mother says that if her life is bad, my father is responsible for it, but it is not the truth.

On this, Ayesha Umar said that my father’s family is quite big, so whatever problems happened to my mother due to having a big family, she blames my father for it.

The two actresses advised women to stop badmouthing and blaming the men in their house. He further said that women should learn to stand up for themselves, create their own better future and take their own decisions.