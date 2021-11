NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Four including two women were injured in collision between two over speeding motorcycles here on Monday.

According to details, two over speeding motorcycles collided in village Gul Muhammad Khaskheli of Naushahro Feroze.

Two women among four people including Murtaza Marri and Dadan Mango were injured in the accident and shifted Nawabshah Hospital for treatment.