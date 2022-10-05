Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes, said that Lewis Hamilton will continue to compete for five more years in an effort to win an eighth Formula One world title.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, Hamilton, 37, agreed to a two-year extension. The British driver has a record-setting 103 victories in his career, but none since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. Michael Schumacher and he both have seven F1 championships, which is the most ever.

Lewis can help us win the eighth world championship, Wolff told reporters on Tuesday.”He won’t switch teams, and if we can give him a competitive car so he can compete for victories, he will take home more championships. However, he questions, “Am I still satisfied with my performances?” And when he realises that he is not, he will be the first to declare that fact.”

Wolff declared that he had “no question” about keeping Hamilton on after 2023. How do you see that?'” said Wolff.

With 170 points, Hamilton is sixth in the F1 standings right now. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is in the driver’s seat.