ISLAMABAD : An accountability court here on Tuesday ordered to record testimonies of witnesses on the next hearing of fake bank accounts reference, scheduled on Thursday, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. The accountability court’s Judge Azam Khan heard the corruption reference against Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others related to the fake bank accounts.

During the hearing, the counsel submitted a plea of Zardari and Talpur seeking exemption from personal appearance which was approved by the court. The judge ordered defence counsel to name his assistant lawyer for recording the testimonies of witnesses on the next hearing. Later, the court was adjourned till November 19. Earlier, it emerged that police officials were expected to produce an accused Hussain Lawai before the court. It is noteworthy to mention here that the previous hearing was adjourned due to absence of the accused’s lawyer. Former president Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and others are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case. TLTP