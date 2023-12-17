This solar storm was so powerful that it affected some radio communications on Earth on December 14.

These images were captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

This spacecraft was launched in 2010 to observe solar activity.

It was the most powerful solar storm in six years, affecting radio communications, electrical power grids, and navigation signals, NASA said in a statement.

The solar storm affected daytime radio communications in the US and other regions, the statement said.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the effects of the solar storm are being evaluated by scientists.

According to the US agency, it was the strongest solar storm since September 10, 2017.

Such solar storms are classified as X-class and the December 14 storm was classified as an X-8 category storm.

The European Space Agency said the most powerful solar storm in history was recorded on November 4, 2003.