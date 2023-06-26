Without using additional oxygen, renowned Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has successfully ascended Nanga Parbat, the ninth-highest peak.

On his official Twitter account, the climber, who had already conquered the six tallest summits without using artificial oxygen, confirmed the information.

Sajid said that his ascent to the mountain’s peak, which is located at an elevation of 8,126 metres, was a component of the leading team’s mission to mend the ropes.

According to him, this was Pakistan’s first mountain peak of the current climbing season.

💥💥Nanga Parbet Summit💥💥 Sajid Sadpara has successfully summited Nanga Parbet 8126m without Oxygen and as a part of lead rope fixing team

First summit of the season in Pakistan with @sst8848

Congratulations 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/80CEsJ0OOH — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) June 26, 2023

Sajid created history in May when he conquered Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, without using extra oxygen or the help of Sherpas, who are regarded as expert mountaineers from Nepal.

In order to achieve the ambition of his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara, the young climber became the first Pakistani to ascend the world’s highest peak without the use of supplementary oxygen.

It should be emphasised that Sajid, the illustrious mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s son, plans to ascend all 14 eight-thousanders without using extra oxygen. He has already reached the top of Manaslu (8,163m), K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan without the need of oxygen.

Not only did the alpinist climb the highest mountain in the world without using oxygen, but in September of last year, Sajid became the first Pakistani to reach the summit of Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest peak in the world.