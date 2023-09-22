In Karachi, a major GRIM milestone has recently been reached. With the latest death of a teenage robbery victim, there will have been 100 fatalities due to street crime in the city between January and September 2023. In order to put things into perspective, 19 people have lost their lives in terrorist attacks across Sindh in the first half of the current year. This underlines once more the disquieting fact that Karachi is a dangerous city for its residents, where armed assassins have total freedom to take lives of city dwellers. No part of this abandoned metropolis is secure, not even the affluent neighbourhoods or the bustling slums. Attacking when they can, muggers are prepared to kill their victims at the first sign of resistance. The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s statistics show how widespread the problem of street crime is. The CPLC estimates that Karachi has had 60,000 street criminal events over the past nine months. The total number for 2022 was 85,000. According to the police, there are between 50 and 60 gangs involved in this lethal trade, and the most common offences are the theft of motorcycles and cell phones. The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s statistics show how widespread the problem of street crime is. The CPLC estimates that Karachi has had 60,000 street criminal events over the past nine months. The total number for 2022 was 85,000. According to the police, there are between 50 and 60 gangs involved in this lethal trade, and the most common offences are the theft of motorcycles and cell phones. Inflation, unemployment, and the allure of easy money are just a few of the causes contributing to the high rates of street violence. People frequently find it difficult to part with their hard-earned money or belongings, and as a result, they often pay with their lives. However, dealing with the root causes of crime is a long-term undertaking; right now, the priority is to stop the lethal killing spree. The Sindhi administration has utterly failed in this regard. In terms of law and order, the PPP, which has controlled the province since 2008, is largely responsible. The caretaker administration has little authority, thus it is hoped that Sindh’s upcoming elected administration will have effective crime-fighting plans. If not, valuable lives will continue to be extinguished by

