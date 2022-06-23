In order to promote the creation of industry standards that would make the firms’ developing digital worlds compatible with one another, Meta, Microsoft, and other tech behemoths vying to establish the metaverse concept have formed a group.

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), as well as other well-known standards-setting organizations, will be among the participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum, according to a statement released by the group on Tuesday announcing its formation.

