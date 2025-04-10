Bollywood’s beautiful actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed that she was offered a film with the superstar of the industry at the age of just 16.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed in a recent interview that she was offered to work with Salman Khan in the film ‘Lucky’ Lucky: No Time For Love at the age of 16. However, she rejected the offer, preferring education. Shraddha said, ‘At that time I was very young and my intention was to complete school and go to college. My studies were going on’.

The actress said that ‘The opportunity to work with Salman Khan at that age was a wonderful offer, but education was more important for me’. She added that it was not an easy decision to reject the offer, as it could have been a huge film breakthrough. However, she still rejected it. It should be remembered that Lucky is a 2005 romantic musical film starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal that was very well-liked by the audience.