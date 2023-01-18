Sajal Aly, a Pakistani actor and model, just turned 29 and the Ehd-e-Wafaa star has been the subject of numerous happy birthday posts.

As the Mom actor celebrated her special day with her family this year, fans and friends gave her love and warm wishes.

In an intimate gathering with her sister Saboor Ali and her husband Ali Ansari, Sajal celebrated her birthday. In a short period of time, she carved out a space for herself, winning awards on both the national and international levels.

The video clip shows her cutting the cake and enjoying the happy occasions with her supportive family.