OSLO: Unremarkable names have historically limited the public appeal of the majority of scientific investigations, even those with exceptional discoveries. But as scientists, who often err on the side of caution, become more frightened by the deteriorating effects of climate change, such as heatwaves, droughts, and melting ice, an uncommon punctuation mark is making its way into their writing: the exclamation mark.

One study included in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC(UN) )’s flagship series of publications this year is titled “SOS! Summer of Smoke.” “Too hot to assist,” cries another another. Punctuation is a common tool used by climate demonstrators to emphasise messages like “Climate Action Now!” or “There is no planet B!”Exclamation points, according to activists, might motivate stronger attempts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the globe by evoking visceral responses that are consistent with scientific conclusions concerning its worsening condition.

Nuala Gathercole Lam, a spokeswoman for the British environmental activist organisation Exti­nction Rebellion (XR), said: “It’s about emotions, and it affects all of our lives.” However, she cautioned, “exclamation points can feel like over-laboring” a message that is already evident.