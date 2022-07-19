Mohammad Nawaz, a Pakistani all-rounder, stated on Monday that his first five-wicket haul upon returning to the Test match was a “dream” performance that he intended to duplicate.

Nawaz, 28, who played just three Tests for Pakistan in 2016, shined in the opening match in Galle with his left-arm spin, decimating the Sri Lankan top and middle order.

Dinesh Chandimal’s flawless 86 gave the hosts a 333-point advantage at the conclusion of the third day of the competition. He had teamed up with leg-spinner Yasir Shah to reduce Sri Lanka to 267 for eight. Every bowler in Test cricket aspires to get a five-for, and I am no different, Nawaz told reporters.

I’ll keep working hard and try to repeat this kind of performance because I’m quite happy.