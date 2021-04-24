KARACHI: In the first seven months since its inception, the Prime Minister’s initiative Roshan Digital Account has accumulated US$1 billion in deposits with $194 million alone in the month of March

Until March 21, the total deposits in the Roshan Digital Accounts were $806 million, said the central bank data, but with an addition to $194 million in the later phase, the numbers jumped to the $1 billion mark.

The central bank noted the initiative, that was originally launched back in June 2020, had accumulated $60 million in its first month alone. It said it shall cross its $1.5 billion mark by the completion of its first year in June 2021.

IT may be noted that earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to thank overseas Pakistanis as cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle. He also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.