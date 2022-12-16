The provincial public and private colleges have received word from the Sindh government regarding their winter break schedule.

All public and private educational institutions under the administrative jurisdiction of the College Education Department (CED) will be closed for the winter holidays from December 22 through December 31. This is according to an official announcement made by CED.

The provincial public and private schools were previously given permission to take winter breaks by the Sindh government.

All public and private educational institutions under SELD’s administrative jurisdiction will be closed from December 22 through December 31 in observance of the winter holidays, according to an official notice released by the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD).

The Sindh government also released the dates for the matriculation and intermediate exams for the academic year 2022–2023 in a separate move.

Details indicate that matric examinations will start on May 8 across the province and that inter exams will start on May 22.