KARACHI: On Thursday, the Government of Sindh declared winter breaks for all public and private schools and institutions in the state.

The provincial education department’s steering committee decided that schools and colleges would be closed for the winter holidays from December 20 through January 1, 2023.

Ahsan Chandio, the minister of education for Sindh, said the decision was made at a meeting in which the subcommittee also decided to reopen schools all over Sindh on January 2, 2023.