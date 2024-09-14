KARACHI: In the Snooker World Cup, both Pakistan players made a winning start and won both their group matches.

According to reports, Asjad Iqbal defeated the host Quest Batarkho Nirankho 0-3 in the Snooker World Cup being played in Mongolia and defeated Japan’s Junji Miyazawa by the same score in the second match. Owais Munir also defeated the host player Kash Ochir and then the Omani player Hussain Alwati by the same score of 0-3 without losing a frame. The 36 contestants participating in the event will be divided into 9 groups and the best two players from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.